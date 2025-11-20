Fast&Up in talks to raise $50-70 million in new round, appoints banker
Summary
Sports-nutrition brand Fast&Up is in talks to raise $50–70 mn to expand manufacturing, enter new categories and widen distribution amid rising competition in India’s wellness market.
MUMBAI : Fast&Up, the sports nutrition supplement brand, has initiated a process to raise $50–70 million and has appointed a banker, two people familiar with the matter said.
