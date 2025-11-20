Fast&Up in talks to raise $50-70 million in new round, appoints banker

MUMBAI : Fast&Up, the sports nutrition supplement brand, has initiated a process to raise $50–70 million and has appointed a banker, two people familiar with the matter said.

The company has appointed investment bank Avendus, and the upcoming round will be largely a primary fundraise, the people said, adding that the funds will be used to double down on growth, launch new product lines, and expand distribution reach. Both Avendus and Fast&Up declined to comment.

This is significant as demand for sports and preventive nutrition has surged in India, prompting a wave of fundraising across the broader wellness category. Brands such as OZiva, Plix, Wellbeing Nutrition, Nutrabay, Kapiva and HyugaLife have been expanding aggressively, backed by rising consumer interest in protein supplements, hydration products and clean-label formulations. Fast&Up’s push underscores how investor appetite for health, wellness and tech-enabled nutrition continues to strengthen.

Big backers

The development comes over 3 years after Fast&Up raised an undisclosed funding amount from actor Varun Dhawan in 2022, following a series C funding round of $22 million (around ₹165 crore) from Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia earlier that year. The company also counts Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Rare Enterprises, Kotak Securities, and Sixth Sense Ventures among its backers.

Founded in 2015 by Vijayaraghavan Venugopal and Varun Khanna, Fast&Up began with an aim to provide nutrition supplements and multivitamin drinks. Fullife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, which has European origins, is the parent company of Aeronutrix Sports Products Pvt Ltd, whose flagship brand ‘Fast&Up’ was brought to India under their active lifestyle segment. Its other brand – Chicnutrix caters to the health and wellbeing needs for women.

The company operates in various categories including weight management, plant protein, whey protein, hydration & energy, sports nutrition, and daily nutrition. It has over 100 products that are available in more than 35 countries, according to the company’s official website. It distributes its products through online channels including quick commerce and offline channels through third party distributors such as Reliance, DMart and other regional players.

In September, Khanna told The Economic Times that the company is planning to expand its brownfield manufacturing unit in Maharashtra to shore up its capacity, invest capital behind machinery upgrades and is in discussions to get some cutting-edge European technology in India. He also outlined plans to touch ₹1,000 crore in the next five years.

In FY24, Fullife reported ₹188 crore in revenue, up from ₹171 crore a year earlier. Losses narrowed to ₹30 crore, compared with ₹49 crore in FY23, according to an Entrackr report.

Sector tailwinds

Broadly, India’s health and wellness market size touched $156 billion last year and is projected to reach $256.9 billion over the next 8 years, according to research firm IMARC’s report.

Some of the recent transactions include Kapiva’s $60 million fundraise led by 360 ONE Asset and Vertex Growth in September while Healthkart raised $153 million in a largely secondary round led by ChrysCapital and Motilal Oswal Alternates last year.

Snigdhaneel Satpathy - partner at Saraf and Partners, said that this sector has seen increasing investor enthusiasm as it sits at the intersection of health, wellness, and technology—three themes that continue to attract capital.

“With rising consumer adoption and improving regulatory clarity, investor confidence is growing. We expect this trend to contribute significantly to FDI inflows into India, as global nutrition and wellness brands look to tap into the Indian market."

The increase in demand for nutritional products is driven by a rise in health awareness across ages, urban lifestyles, and growing emphasis on preventive care as consumers are more informed and proactive about fitness and nutrition. This is aided by digital platforms and influencer-led trends that have contributed to greater adoption of products like pre- and post-workout boosters, hydration solutions, and multivitamins, Satpathy said.

He added that personalized nutrition and clean-label products are emerging as strong growth areas.

“Consumers are seeking products tailored to their health goals, age, and lifestyle, often supported by technology. Plant-based and sustainable supplements, as well as functional foods, are also gaining traction."