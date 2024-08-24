FDA widens probe of Ecstasy-based drug studies
SummaryThe Food and Drug Administration is ramping up its investigation of clinical trials that tested an Ecstasy-based therapy, after the agency earlier rejected the application for its approval.
The Food and Drug Administration is ramping up its investigation of the clinical trials that tested an Ecstasy-based therapy, after the agency earlier rejected the application for its approval.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more