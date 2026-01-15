FDI inflows into UP surge as electronics projects gain ground, says additional chief secretary Deepak Kumar
NEW DELHI: Foreign direct investment into Uttar Pradesh rose to ₹5,963 crore ($660 million) during the April-September period of FY26 as India’s third-largest state economy aspires to become a $1 trillion economy with key policy incentives for high-growth sectors, a top official said.