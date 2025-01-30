Federal workers ponder an existential question: Do I pack up and quit?

WASHINGTON—Two million government workers opened their email inboxes this week to find a note from an obscure federal agency offering them a chance to resign on the spot.

One employee said they thought the email, sent late Tuesday, was a phishing scam. It didn’t look like a normal government communication with specific details about how the process would work. By Wednesday, government workers were attempting to make sense of the offer. Many didn’t know whether it was legal.

The obscure agency, called the Office of Personnel Management, or OPM, told federal workers they could return to the office full-time or resign and get paid for the next eight months. Workers had until Feb. 6 to decide how to proceed.

A thread on the social-media platform Reddit used by federal workers lit up with defiant messages. One said they had been considering quitting but “now I am fired up to make these goons as frustrated as possible…. Hold the line!" Another said, “If we leave, we will be replaced by loyalists."

The Trump administration’s offer, meant to aid Elon Musk’s effort to streamline federal spending, has sparked chaos and confusion among the workforce and prompted unions for government workers to push back.

A common concern: The Trump administration made clear that even those government employees who stay on could still eventually lose their jobs as the president works to downsize the federal government. “At this time, we cannot give you full assurance regarding the certainty of your position or agency," the OPM email said.

The National Treasury Employees Union, which represents federal workers in dozens of departments and agencies, sent a message to members urging them not to resign. The OPM email “is designed to entice or scare you into resigning from the federal government," the union said.

Gary Jonesi, a former Environmental Protection Agency attorney who resigned last week before the OPM email was sent, said former colleagues say they are befuddled by the offer. “They’re still trying to figure out what really is the case, do you have to work, do you not have to work?" he said.

The offer is considered a “deferred resignation" in which employees don’t have to work but will still get paid through Sept. 30, according to the White House.

“The resignation offer is a chaotic, costly and vindictive attempt to scare employees into quitting," Michelle Roos, executive director of the Environmental Protection Network, a group of former EPA staffers, said in a written statement.

The Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, defended the move on X. Trump created DOGE, which is led by Musk, to help slash federal spending and regulations. Employees who accept the offer can “take the vacation you always wanted, or just watch movies and chill, while receiving your full government pay and benefits," DOGE said in a post on the social-media platform.

Agencies are expected to inform the OPM about the number of employees who accepted the offer by 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Friday, according to a follow-up memo to the offer sent by the office’s acting director, Charles Ezell. The White House expects about 5% to 10% of federal employees to accept the resignation offer, resulting in annual savings of about $100 billion. Officials provided no information about how they reached that estimate.

The email went to the entire federal civilian workforce of more than two million employees, according to an OPM official. Jonesi, the former EPA attorney, said that in his nearly four-decade career in government he had never seen such a widely distributed communication. Such communications usually are disseminated through heads of agencies, he said.

Members of Congress struggled with the scope of the resignation offer, with Democrats questioning its legality.

Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat who represents tens of thousands of federal workers, said Trump had no authority to make the offer because “there’s no budget line item to pay people who are not showing up for work."

The Trump administration has taken other actions to shake up the federal workforce. In one of his first acts after the inauguration, he moved to force government employees back to the office five days a week and weakened their job protections. Meetings on diversity, equity and inclusion issues were canceled.

The administration said last week that all federal diversity, equity and inclusion staffers would be placed on paid leave by 5 p.m. Wednesday because their offices were being shut down in accordance with the order halting DEI programs. One federal employee put on leave said they couldn’t even attempt to take advantage of the resignation offer because access to their government email account had been cut off.

“Our phones are ringing off the hook," said Democratic Rep. Don Beyer, whose Northern Virginia district is chock-full of federal workers. “Federal employees are confused and looking for guidance. We don’t know quite what to tell them. We don’t know whether it’s legal," he said.

