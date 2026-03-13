FedEx is building out an army of AI agents to work alongside its human workforce, positioning itself to tap the latest wave of technology crashing through corporate America.
FedEx is planning an AI agent workforce
SummaryThe shipping giant is rolling out more artificial-intelligence bots across the corporation as it integrates the technology into its logistics network, says tech chief.
FedEx is building out an army of AI agents to work alongside its human workforce, positioning itself to tap the latest wave of technology crashing through corporate America.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More