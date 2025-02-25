Companies
Felix Pharmaceuticals seeks $200-250mn for controlling stake in pet drug subsidiary, Felix Generics, amid booming market
Summary
- The deal will help the company grow its product bouquet and expand into other areas of animal health
Mumbai: Felix Pharmaceuticals is looking to sell a controlling stake in its subsidiary, Felix Generics, which makes veterinary drugs for ‘companion pets’ such as dogs and cats, three people with knowledge of the development said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more