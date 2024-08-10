Festive hiring boom: E-commerce, quick commerce set to lead the way

Logistics firm Emiza, which offers warehousing and delivery services for consumer brands and e-commerce platforms, had 1,500 workers and increased it by about 200 last festive season. It now has 2,000 gig workers and will hire another 250-300 this festive season. "While this may not be entirely sufficient, the idea is to manage and optimize demand by rotating workers through shifts of 12 hours instead of 8 hours and starting night shifts for faster fulfilment," said Ajay Raj, founder and chief operating officer (CEO) of Emiza.