Festive season a boost for second-hand electronics sellers, but buyers undecided
SummaryWhile the demand for premium refurbished devices are on the rise, consumers are still inclining towards buying new devices as they become affordable
Online sellers of refurbished electronics like Apple’s iPhones and Samsung laptops expect an uptick in business during this year’s festive season even as consumers face a quandary with new devices becoming more affordable and accessible.
