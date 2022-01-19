Fetch Rewards hires Facebook retail executive as its first customer chief

Mr. Sommer was previously head of industry at Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., overseeing the accounts of the company’s largest retail and consumer packaged goods clients, such as Walmart Inc. and Procter & Gamble Co., as well as its shopper marketing efforts. He left at the end of last year and began working at Fetch the first week of January, reporting to the company’s chief executive and co-founder, Wes Schroll.

