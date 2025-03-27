Fevicol maker Pidilite glues itself to paints in Bharat Puri's parting stroke
Summary
- The shift in strategy coincides with a looming leadership change at the company. Puri, the first professional manager to lead Pidilite, will step down from his role on 31 March after nearly a decade at the top.
Known for its ubiquitous Fevicol adhesive, Mumbai-based Pidilite Industries is making a significant strategic pivot, aggressively ramping up its efforts in the fiercely competitive decorative paints market. With a keen eye on the burgeoning demand in non-urban India, the company aims to capture a substantial 10-15% market share, a move that marks a departure from its traditional focus.