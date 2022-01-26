Figaro's Pizza partners FranGlobal for India entry, to open 250 stores

"As a market entry and advisory firm, we deal in every sector and territory and represent hundred plus brands actively. Our asset business is a strategic call where we focus on brands with strong IPs and standards and combine that with a strong operation, management team and robust franchise partners across the country. The acquisition of Figaro’s Pizza is a turning point in our asset business as the primary pizza market is currently dominated by two legacy American players Domino’s and Pizza Hut alongside regional and local chains," said Venus Barak, CEO, FranGlobal.