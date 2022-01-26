Figaro's Pizza partners FranGlobal for India entry, to open 250 stores

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
FranGlobal will work with Figaro’s team for menu and product development for the Indian market. It has already started working with real estate developers for initial key locations
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
American fast-food chain Figaro’s Pizza, in association with FranGlobal – the international business arm of Franchise India – has announced its expansion in the country.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
American fast-food chain Figaro’s Pizza, in association with FranGlobal – the international business arm of Franchise India – has announced its expansion in the country.
FranGlobal plans to open 250 stores across major Indian cities through exclusive development franchise partners in the next four years. Figaro’s Pizza is seeking franchise partners to develop these stores in India, the companies said.
FranGlobal plans to open 250 stores across major Indian cities through exclusive development franchise partners in the next four years. Figaro’s Pizza is seeking franchise partners to develop these stores in India, the companies said.
The management team has extensive experience in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America, and is pushing for rapid global expansion, said Ron Berger, CEO of Figaro’s Pizza.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
FranGlobal will work with Figaro’s team for menu and product development for the Indian market. It has already started working with real estate developers for initial key locations.
"As a market entry and advisory firm, we deal in every sector and territory and represent hundred plus brands actively. Our asset business is a strategic call where we focus on brands with strong IPs and standards and combine that with a strong operation, management team and robust franchise partners across the country. The acquisition of Figaro’s Pizza is a turning point in our asset business as the primary pizza market is currently dominated by two legacy American players Domino’s and Pizza Hut alongside regional and local chains," said Venus Barak, CEO, FranGlobal.
FranGlobal is looking to acquire different brand assets under a master licensee or franchise structure over the next few years. "Ultimately, we want to unlock the massive demand for great brands both on the B2B and B2C side," said Barak.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Figaro's was established in 1981 in Salem, Oregon, United States. Figaro’s offers both baked and unbaked pizzas.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!