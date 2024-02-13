Companies
FIITJEE delays salaries citing cash flow issues
SummaryFIITJEE is among India's largest and oldest test-prep coaching centres, but its profits have been declining in recent years amid competition from edtech startups
NEW DELHI : FIITJEE Ltd has suspended salary payments citing cash flow issues, five company executives said, at a time the test preparation firm is squeezed by rising losses and competition.
