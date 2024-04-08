Filter Capital closes ₹800 crore debut fund
The firm has received capital commitments from institutional investors and family offices such as HDFC Fund of Funds, SIDBI, SRI Fund, Oister Global, and DSP family office. It will invest across sectors like IT services, FinTech, and B2B.
Technology-focused venture capital (VC) fund Filter Capital, founded by two former Warburg Pincus executives, said it has closed its first fund since it started in 2018, raising a total ₹800 crore.
