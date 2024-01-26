Financial planning: How family offices are becoming essential for first-generation entrepreneurs and CXOs
Family offices are increasingly crucial for first-generation entrepreneurs and CXOs, offering personalised wealth management, succession planning, risk management, and financial guidance tailored to their unique needs.
Family offices are becoming increasingly relevant in India, especially with the growing number of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNIs). Acting as back offices, they cater to families and individuals with investible corpus over ₹5 crores, either as single-family offices for a specific family or as multi-family offices serving multiple families. First-generation entrepreneurs and top management professionals are now turning to family offices for wealth management.