Financial risks abound as Boeing tries to stabilize itself
Mark Maurer , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 08 Apr 2024, 04:16 PM IST
SummaryBoeing is on track to stabilize its finances, but new leadership, a potential acquisition, labor negotiations and tougher regulatory oversight over its quality controls and production could add uncertainty to its efforts.
Boeing is on track to stabilize its finances, but new leadership, a potential major acquisition, labor negotiations and tougher regulatory oversight over its quality controls and production could add uncertainty to its efforts.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less