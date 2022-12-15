Fintech player NeoGrowth raises 300 cr from Dutch lender FMO, others

Fintech player NeoGrowth raises ₹300 cr from Dutch lender FMO, others1 min read . 04:19 PM IST
- Of the fresh equity capital, the firm said ₹160 crore has been pumped in by the Dutch lender, that will be used for on-lending and entering new markets.
Fintech player NeoGrowth on 15 December said that it has raised ₹300 crore from Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO along with existing investors.
Of the fresh equity capital, ₹160 crore has been pumped in by the Dutch lender, that will be used for on-lending and entering new markets, NeoGrowth said in a statement.
Also, backed by Omidyar Network, Lightrock, Khosla Impact, Accion Frontier Inclusion Fund–Quona Capital, IIFL Seed Ventures Fund, WestBridge, and Leapfrog Investments, NeoGrowth is a small businesses-focused fintech player.
The firm has ₹1,600 crore of assets under management and is connected with over 1.5 lakh MSMEs. So far, it has disbursed over USD 1 billion in loans, said MD & CEO Arun Nayyar.
NeoGrowth has been a debt client of FMO since 2017 and this is the first equity investment by FMO into the company, said FMO's co-chief investment officer Peter Maila.
As per details, the NeoGrowth offers loans to first-time entrepreneurs, women business owners, and underserved small businesses across 70 MSME segments spanning 25 locations. It was founded by Dhruv Khaitan and Piyush Khaitan a decade ago.
With PTI inputs.