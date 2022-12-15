Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Fintech player NeoGrowth raises 300 cr from Dutch lender FMO, others

1 min read . 04:19 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
Representative image. (iStockphoto)

Fintech player NeoGrowth on 15 December said that it has raised 300 crore from Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO along with existing investors.

Of the fresh equity capital, 160 crore has been pumped in by the Dutch lender, that will be used for on-lending and entering new markets, NeoGrowth said in a statement.

Also, backed by Omidyar Network, Lightrock, Khosla Impact, Accion Frontier Inclusion Fund–Quona Capital, IIFL Seed Ventures Fund, WestBridge, and Leapfrog Investments, NeoGrowth is a small businesses-focused fintech player.

The firm has 1,600 crore of assets under management and is connected with over 1.5 lakh MSMEs. So far, it has disbursed over USD 1 billion in loans, said MD & CEO Arun Nayyar.

NeoGrowth has been a debt client of FMO since 2017 and this is the first equity investment by FMO into the company, said FMO's co-chief investment officer Peter Maila.

As per details, the NeoGrowth offers loans to first-time entrepreneurs, women business owners, and underserved small businesses across 70 MSME segments spanning 25 locations. It was founded by Dhruv Khaitan and Piyush Khaitan a decade ago.

With PTI inputs.

