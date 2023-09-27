Fire at iPhone-maker Pegatron's India facility linked to workers' failure to turn off switch: Report
The lapse at Pegatron factory, located in Chennai, cost two straight days of lost production. This is the company's only site for assembling Apple iPhones in India.
The fire at Apple supplier Pegatron's India facility is linked to an alleged lapse on part of its workers, who failed to turn off an electric switch at the end of their shift, a report said on September 27, citing sources aware of the development.
