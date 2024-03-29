Fired Americans say Indian firm gave their jobs to H-1B visa holders
SummaryA group of experienced American workers said Tata Consultancy Services illegally discriminated against them based on their race and age.
A U.S. visa program for skilled foreign workers has long stoked concerns over American workers losing their jobs to lower-paid foreigners. Now a group of experienced American professionals is accusing an Indian outsourcing giant of firing them on short notice and filling many of their roles with workers from India on H1-B visas.