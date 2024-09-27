First novel Schizophrenia treatment in decades gains FDA approval
Jared S. Hopkins , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 27 Sep 2024, 10:46 AM IST
SummaryCobenfy gives patients an alternative to drugs with troublesome side effects.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The first new kind of treatment for schizophrenia patients in decades is arriving.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less