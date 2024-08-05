Listing ratifies investor ecosystem: FirstCry founder

What will be the growth drivers for Brainbees from here on?

If you look at our growth drivers, we will continue to invest. So, if you look at our India playbook, which is multichannel, and the same playbook will be applied internationally. Then we can come to the global market where we will invest in our brand technology and data science, to be able to get more insights about the customer preferences, and curation, also in personalization. And both, our app as well as our offline stores, will continue to grow and expand. Our offline stores, which are already 1,060 stores (as of 31 March), will grow by 350 this year.