FirstCry’s top executives, investors likely to win big with IPO

FirstCry intends to utilize the net proceeds for lease payments, investments in the subsidiary and for expenditure related to the establishment of a new, contemporary facility and a warehouse in India. The company also looks to support activities relating to sales and marketing, technology and data science, including expenses associated with cloud and server hosting; financing inorganic expansion through acquisition and other strategic initiatives. In FY24, Brainbees operating revenues rose 15% to ₹6,481 crore, and its losses narrowed by 34% to ₹321 crore from a year ago.