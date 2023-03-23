Fitch Ratings on Thursday affirmed its 'BBB-' rating on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited with a stable outlook. The development comes exactly two months after a report by US-based Hindenburg Research triggered a massive rout in Adani Group stocks and bonds. The ratings agency said that the the controversial report has a limited near-term impact on APSEZ's cost of funding.

