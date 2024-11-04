Awfis Space Solutions, a publicly listed co-working space provider, saw its revenue from operations jump nearly fourfold from ₹178 crore in FY21 to nearly ₹849 crore in FY24, according to the company's IPO filings and annual report. WeWork India’s revenue more than doubled from ₹800 crore in FY22 to ₹1,800 crore in FY24, according to numbers disclosed by CEO Karan Virwani in separate interviews to CNBC TV18 and PTI. IPO-bound IndiQube’s top-line grew from nearly ₹298 crore in FY21 to ₹841 crore in FY24. Mispras Furnishings Private Ltd (Urban Vault) saw its revenue rise from ₹10 crore in FY21 to ₹78 crore in FY24.