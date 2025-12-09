Flight cancellations will hurt, but IndiGo has other worries too
Dipali Banka , Abhishek Law 5 min read 09 Dec 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
Lost revenue, pilot crunch, refunds, potential penalties and a falling rupee - Can things get worse for IndiGo?
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI : Record flight cancellations and a weak Indian rupee threaten to slam the financials of IndiGo in the December quarter, analysts said.
