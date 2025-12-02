Why Flipkart and Amazon's content leap in India faces a steep hurdle
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 5 min read 02 Dec 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Online marketplaces are increasingly looking to engage buyers through videos, livestreams and creator content as growth slows. Yet, analysts warn the format may remain niche. Here's why…
Bengaluru: For online retailers such as Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon, and Nykaa, the old playbook of a broader selection of products and quicker delivery is no longer enough to draw shoppers. So they are increasingly looking to engage buyers through videos, livestreams and creator content in the hope that it will drive higher sales as growth slows.
