Why Flipkart and Amazon's content leap in India faces a steep hurdle

“Due to our limited operating history, the nascency of content commerce in India and our rapid growth profile, our future operating results may be hard to predict, and our historical results may not be indicative of, or comparable to, our future results," the company’s updated draft papers said. “We cannot assure you that this business initiative will be successful and that we will be able to attract and retain content creators on our platform, including maintaining relationships with third-party affiliate partners who also provide access to content creators."