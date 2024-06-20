Flipkart, Amazon ramping up their beauty business, eye small-town shoppers
After expanding four times over 2006-22, India’s beauty and personal care market will grow five times in the next 15 years, reaching GMV (gross merchandise value) of $90 billion, up from $19 billion in 2022, according to a 12 June report by HSBC global research.
Mumbai: E-commerce giants like Flipkart and Amazon are aggressively expanding their beauty and personal care (BPC) business. Their goal is to reach new customers in smaller cities and towns, and roll out new brands as the category witnesses explosive growth, driven by rising disposable incomes.