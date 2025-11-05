Flipkart’s fashion problem: Can Gen Z save its fading style empire?
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 11 min read 05 Nov 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
There’s a seismic shift in online purchase patterns. Consumers are prioritizing affordability and variety over brand names. Amid an onslaught from Meesho and Ajio, Flipkart now finds its market share slipping. Here’s the inside story of a high-stakes bet—on the fickle loyalties of Gen Z.
Bengaluru: Garima, a 38-year-old homemaker in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, used to navigate the virtual aisles of Flipkart with the ease of a seasoned online shopper. For years, the blue-and-yellow banner was her family’s gateway for all kinds of apparel, from school shoes for her two children to festive kurtas for her husband. Flipkart was a reliable, big-city name offering variety at her fingertips.
