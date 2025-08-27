Flipkart under preliminary tax probe for allegedly recasting marketplace fees as transport charges
Summary
- Tax officials are examining whether Flipkart changed its billing model to claim lower GST rates by classifying online marketplace commissions as transport services.
- Experts warn such restructuring could trigger tax recovery, interest, and penalties if deemed intentional.
Flipkart is under preliminary investigation over allegations that the Walmart-owned online marketplace altered its billing structure in a way that could reduce its goods and services tax liability, two tax investigators said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story