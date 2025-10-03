Flipkart has revised its Goods Transport Agency (GTA) rate card, a copy of which Mint has reviewed, in a shift that’s slicing into brand toplines.

The Flipkart-Myntra restructuring pushes logistics costs onto sellers, squeezing already thin margins. Multiple sellers told Mint that Flipkart is unfairly using a small-transporter goods and services tax (GST) rule to boost its own profits and cut theirs, which explains why sales figures vary between platforms.

Goods Transport Agency refers to businesses that move goods by road and issue a consignment note. Under GST rules, freight billed by a GTA can be subject to a lower or even exempt tax rate.

“It cuts our topline and margins, while boosting theirs. Earlier, when a customer paid ₹118, we booked ₹100 as revenue and later paid Flipkart ₹5 for delivery. We would raise one invoice of ₹118. Flipkart would then charge us separately, say ₹5, for freight. Now Flipkart splits the bill—we book only ₹95 as sales, while Flipkart shows that ₹5 under its own topline. So our numbers shrink, theirs look bigger," said a top multi-national company with a significant e-commerce presence.

For sellers, the shift translates to an about 15% annual impact on e-commerce revenues and a roughly 2% hit at the overall company level. The change, they say, was implemented without any consultation or alignment.

Differing rules

“Flipkart seems to be gaining at both ends—from the tax structure and from sellers—while our topline and margins have shrunk. Lenders will eventually question why our reported sales are falling, and that could complicate discussions when we go to renew our credit limits," said Ravi from Noida, who does about ₹8.5 crore in annual sales through online platforms.

“How can the rules be different for Flipkart and Amazon? I sell on multiple platforms, yet my topline varies for the same products depending on the marketplace," said Anand from Jaipur, who recorded a turnover of ₹2.77 crore last year.

Sellers said Flipkart began implementing the new invoicing structure around mid-June, but only sent out an email, reviewed by Mint, about the rate card change in the last week of July, after brands had started raising questions.

Queries sent to Flipkart on 2 October did not elicit a response until press time.

The new rate card, reviewed by Mint, shows that Flipkart has changed the way it bills delivery charges. Earlier treated as separate fees, these costs are now grouped under what it calls “GTA charges." In the fixed fee sheet, charges range from ₹48 to over ₹200, described as “GTA Fixed Fee Including GST." The shipping rate card shows charges at ₹25 for 0-0.5 kg, ₹78 for 1-1.5 kg, and ₹335 for 11-12 kg. Sellers argue that these slabs inflate costs compared to actual courier rates and claim that the consistent use of GTA-linked headers throughout the document suggests a deliberate restructuring.

The Delhi-based Federation of International Trade Investor Gunodaya Association, in a press statement on 23 August, highlighted concerns about Flipkart’s billing.

However, artificially recasting marketplace fees as transport charges will no longer fly under GST law, experts said.

The amendment, as per a notification on 17 September and effective from 22 September, excludes e-commerce operators that provide or facilitate local delivery from the GTA definition.

“The recent amendment to the GTA definition explicitly excludes e-commerce operators from being treated as GTAs, whether they provide delivery themselves or route it through group or partner companies," said Amit Baid, head of Tax at BTG Advaya, a law firm. This, he added, effectively shuts the door on platforms restructuring their commissions or facilitation fees into so-called exempt freight.

Risk for sellers

Invoices reviewed by Mint for a single order show the bill split across multiple Flipkart group entities.

For one order, the seller’s invoice showed the product at ₹17,718. Additionally, Flipkart entities raised separate line items— ₹135 as “offer handling" and “credit card fee," another ₹99 as a “protect fee," and ₹281 as “GT Charges" under Goods Transport Agency, all of which were billed at 0% GST. Instead of a single consolidated invoice, the single transaction was split across multiple bills, cutting into the seller’s topline while allowing Flipkart to shift delivery into a tax-exempt bucket, the seller said.

“Artificial splitting of invoices to show oversized ‘transport’ charges risks re-characterization and addition to the taxable value, along with possible tax demands under Sections 73 and 74," said Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris, a law firm.

“Inflated transport charges will likely be viewed as a colourable device to avoid GST. Exemptions under GTA are narrowly intended for small transporters, not for large, technology-driven e-commerce platforms," he added.

This follows Mint’s earlier report that Flipkart was allegedly recasting marketplace fees as transport charges to tap lower GST rates meant for small transporters.

This could risk spilling over to sellers as well.

Key Takeaways Flipkart's new invoicing structure, which recasts various fees as tax-exempt Goods Transport Agency (GTA) charges, directly reduces sellers' reported topline and profit margins, hitting e-commerce revenues by an estimated 15% and overall company revenue by about 2%.

Sellers believe Flipkart is leveraging a small-transporter goods and services tax (GST) rule to inflate its own reported topline figures by showing delivery costs as its own revenue, while cutting the corresponding figures on the seller side.

Legal experts warn that this practice is highly vulnerable to regulatory challenge, citing recent GST amendments that explicitly exclude large e-commerce operators from being treated as GTAs.

Flipkart is splitting single transactions across multiple invoices from different group entities, with "GT Charges" billed at 0% GST, a practice experts label a "colourable device" that risks tax demands and re-characterization of charges.

While primary liability rests with the platform, sellers are not completely insulated and risk being drawn into tax disputes and potential demand notices if authorities argue they benefited or colluded with the platform's invoicing structure.

“While primary liability would rest with the platform issuing such invoices, sellers may not be fully insulated," said Pankaj Goel, partner at CNK, a chartered accountant firm, adding that “tax officers could argue that sellers colluded or benefited, leading to potential demand notices. In litigation, sellers might be dragged into disputes even if the platform drives the invoicing structure."

Flipkart Internet, the marketplace arm of the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant, reported revenues of ₹20,493 crore in FY25, a 14% increase from the previous year, even as losses narrowed sharply to ₹1,494 crore from ₹2,386 crore a year earlier, according to regulatory filings. Flipkart has continued to trim losses, suggesting a sharper focus on profitability alongside revenue expansion.

The company is also preparing for a “reverse flip"—shifting its domicile from Singapore back to India—a move widely interpreted as part of a run-up to an eventual initial public offering (IPO).