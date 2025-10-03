Sellers on Flipkart cry foul as tax invoicing rejig hits margins
Sakshi Sadashiv 4 min read 03 Oct 2025, 05:26 pm IST
Flipkart's new logistics invoicing structure, which recasts marketplace fees as ‘Goods Transport Agency charges,’ is angering sellers who report significant cuts to their revenue and profit margins.
Flipkart has revised its Goods Transport Agency (GTA) rate card, a copy of which Mint has reviewed, in a shift that’s slicing into brand toplines.
