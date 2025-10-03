The new rate card, reviewed by Mint, shows that Flipkart has changed the way it bills delivery charges. Earlier treated as separate fees, these costs are now grouped under what it calls “GTA charges." In the fixed fee sheet, charges range from ₹48 to over ₹200, described as “GTA Fixed Fee Including GST." The shipping rate card shows charges at ₹25 for 0-0.5 kg, ₹78 for 1-1.5 kg, and ₹335 for 11-12 kg. Sellers argue that these slabs inflate costs compared to actual courier rates and claim that the consistent use of GTA-linked headers throughout the document suggests a deliberate restructuring.