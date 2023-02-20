Flipkart in talks for its second e-pharma deal

Pharmallama was launched in June 2020 by Achintya Dayal, Arjun Raghunandan and Deepesh Rajpal. Dayal and Raghunandan also run Kiplist, a travel tech startup building software-as-a-service (SaaS) tools for the hospitality industry. Rajpal has also been founding member of two health-tech platforms in the past, namely MED365 and LifCare.The platform also recently raised capital from ACG Associated Capsules, which claims to be one of the largest suppliers of empty hard pharmaceutical capsules globally. In the online pharmacy space, Pharmallama competes with bigger rivals such as Tata 1mg, Pharmeasy, Reliance-owned Netmeds, Apollo Pharmacy, and Amazon, among others.