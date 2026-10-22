Flipkart tests ‘Eat-in by Minutes’ in Bengaluru to challenge Zomato, Swiggy in food delivery market

E-commerce major Flipkart is preparing to venture into India's food delivery market, becoming the latest company to take on established players Zomato and Swiggy. According to a report by TechCrunch, Flipkart is internally testing its food delivery service, “Eat-in by Minutes”. The Bengaluru-based company has expanded the trial to more than 8,000 employees so far, relying on its logistics arm, Ekart, to handle deliveries.

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Flipkart tests food delivery service through its shopping app As part of the pilot, Flipkart has added a dedicated tab to its shopping app, allowing employees to access the food delivery service. The platform is sourcing restaurants through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a government-backed network that connects buyers and sellers across multiple online platforms.

The trial also features restaurants that have partnered directly with Flipkart, the report said.

Delivery riders wearing “Eat-in by Minutes” jerseys have also been spotted carrying out orders on the streets of Bengaluru, indicating that the service is being tested on the ground.

India's food delivery market attracts new players Flipkart's planned entry comes at a time when the country's food services industry is witnessing strong growth. According to brokerage firm Bernstein, the sector is expanding at an annual rate of 18% to 20%, while online platforms account for just over 15% of the overall market.

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India's large population, rising disposable incomes and increasing internet penetration have made the sector attractive to companies looking to expand their presence in the food delivery business.

Rapido and Swiggy also explore new food delivery models Flipkart is not the only company looking to strengthen its position in the sector. Ride-hailing platform Rapido is expanding its food delivery service, Ownly, which operates on a zero-commission model for restaurants.

Meanwhile, Swiggy, one of the industry's leading players, is testing a new app called Toing. The platform aims to attract consumers seeking more affordable meal options.

These developments highlight the growing competition in India's food delivery sector, with companies experimenting with different pricing models as restaurants face pressure over the commissions charged by established platforms.

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Amazon, Google and Uber's earlier attempts Several major technology companies have previously tried to establish a presence in India's food delivery market, but their efforts have had limited success.

Amazon launched its food-ordering service in 2020 but discontinued it later. Google's Areo app also ventured into a similar space but failed to gain traction.

Uber, meanwhile, exited the Indian food delivery business in 2020 by selling its Uber Eats operations in the country to Zomato.

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