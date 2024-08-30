Companies
Flipkart fintech 2.0: Can super.money strike gold?
Sowmya Ramasubramanian , Mansi Verma 6 min read 30 Aug 2024, 03:41 PM IST
Summary
- Flipkart's re-entry into fintech with super.money is a bold move, but the real test lies in whether it can leverage its vast user base to outmanoeuvre established players like PhonePe and Paytm.
BENGALURU/MUMBAI : In India's crowded and fiercely competitive fintech landscape, Flipkart is making a bold re-entry.
