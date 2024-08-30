Flipkart fintech 2.0: Can super.money strike gold?

However, Sikaria emphasized that UPI payments are seen as a channel for user acquisition and engagement, not the end goal. “UPI will only be an acquisition platform. In fact, I don’t want to scale the UPI consumer base beyond 30-40 million. The idea is to keep churning out to increase the Arpu (average revenue per user) of the platform," he said, stressing that super.money is not intended to be a payments-only platform.