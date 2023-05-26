Flix, a global mobility provider, has revealed its plans to launch operations in India starting from 2024. The multinational company is in the process of establishing a local team in India and has appointed Surya Khurana as the country's managing director. This move by Flix is expected to create significant job opportunities and contribute to the Indian economy.

Surya Khurana is entrusted to form a new team for the company in India that will be located in Delhi. With this move, Flix is also slated to create significant jobs in India and contribute to the economy.

"Flix is a growth company and will continue to expand globally. I'm excited to share that India will join the Flix network as the 42nd country worldwide," said André Schwämmlein, co-founder and CEO of Flix.

"Our mission is to offer affordable and sustainable travel options for everyone, and we see significant demand for such services in India," Schwämmlein said.

Flix is known for its modern fleet of buses, with an average age of 4-5 years, and a focus on passenger comfort and convenience. FlixBus buses are equipped with amenities such as free Wi-Fi, air conditioning, extra legroom, power sockets, and maintain high standards of cleanliness and safety. The company also plans to introduce a seat reservation system in India, providing customers with enhanced convenience.

"India is committed to alternative drives and is accelerating towards a future where collective transport is electric," said André Schwämmlein. In line with India's push for alternative drives and electric transportation, Flix confirmed that their buses operating in India will be electric.

Operating in 40 countries and serving a total of 5,500 destinations globally, Flix has become a prominent player in the mobility sector. With over 5,000 employees from over 90 nationalities, the company witnessed a profitable year in 2022, generating a global revenue of 1.5 billion euros.

Flix has garnered a user base of 60 million people, utilising their services such as FlixBus, FlixTrain, Greyhound in North America, and Kamil Koc in Turkey. Since its establishment in 2013, Flix has successfully transported over 300 million travelers worldwide.