Flix, global mobility provider, to enter Indian market, bringing sustainable intercity travel with eco-friendly buses2 min read 26 May 2023, 04:55 PM IST
With a presence in 40 countries worldwide, Flix aims to expand its network and provide affordable and sustainable travel options to the Indian market.
Flix, a global mobility provider, has revealed its plans to launch operations in India starting from 2024. The multinational company is in the process of establishing a local team in India and has appointed Surya Khurana as the country's managing director. This move by Flix is expected to create significant job opportunities and contribute to the Indian economy.
