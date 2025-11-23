US major Fluence mulls battery energy storage system manufacturing base in India
23 Nov 2025
Fluence Energy is setting its sights on India as a key player in the global energy storage market. With plans to localize manufacturing and expand operations, the company aims to transform India into an export hub for battery components.
New Delhi: Energy storage technology and service provider Fluence Energy is preparing to make India a strategic manufacturing and export base as it diversifies its global supply chain, senior vice-president and president of US operations John Zahurancik said in an interview. The move comes as global energy players rethink sourcing models amid geopolitical shifts and pandemic-era vulnerabilities that exposed risks of over-concentrated production.
