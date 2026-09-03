FLY91, now with Abhinandan Varthaman as pilot, orders 40 ATR aircraft for nearly $1 billion

Regional airline FLY91 has placed an order for 40 new ATR 72-600 turbo-prop aircraft in a deal worth nearly $1 billion, as the airline looks to expand its network and connect more unserved and underserved cities across India, PTI reported.

The order, placed on Thursday, is the single largest order for ATR aircraft by a regional carrier globally, FLY91 Chairman Harsha Raghavan said.

"The landmark order for 40 aircraft will provide the scale to build a much larger regional network and connect more unserved and underserved cities across the country," FLY91 said in a release.

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FLY91 to start aircraft deliveries from 2027 FLY91 Founder, Managing Director and CEO Manoj Chacko told PTI that deliveries of the new aircraft will begin towards the end of 2027, with all 40 planes expected to be delivered by 2032.

The signing ceremony took place in the national capital in the presence of Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, ATR CEO Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, FLY91 Chairman Raghavan, ATR Chief Commercial Officer Alexis Vidal and Chacko, among others.

ATR is a joint venture between Airbus and Leonardo.

Also Read | Fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman joins Goa-based airline as pilot

Airline plans to expand fleet to more than 60 aircraft FLY91 currently operates six ATR 72-600 aircraft and runs more than 280 weekly flights.

The airline said it is poised for “exponential expansion” to more than 60 aircraft over the coming years.

Raghavan described the 40-aircraft order as a defining milestone for FLY91.

ATR CEO Nathalie Tarnaud Laude said the ATR 72-600 combines economics, efficiency and reliability, allowing airlines to offer affordable fares while connecting passengers across India.

FLY91 raising ₹ 250 crore Chacko said FLY91 is also in the process of raising ₹250 crore, with 25% of the funding round already completed.

The airline began commercial operations in March 2024 and currently has bases in Goa and Hyderabad.

Abhinandan Varthaman joins FLY91 as pilot Former Indian Air Force Group Captain and Vir Chakra awardee Abhinandan Varthaman has joined FLY91 as a pilot, according to PTI.

The 43-year-old fighter pilot, who retired from the IAF in March this year, joined the airline last month. There were no immediate details about his role or flying responsibilities.

Abhinandan's 2019 aerial combat Varthaman shot down a Pakistani F-16 during an aerial combat in February 2019, before his MiG-21 Bison was also hit. He was forced to eject over Pakistan-occupied territory and was subsequently captured by Pakistani forces and held for three days.

He was awarded the Vir Chakra, India's third-highest wartime gallantry award, in 2021 for displaying an “exceptional sense of duty” during the aerial combat.

The award citation praised his actions during the dogfight, in which he engaged Pakistani aircraft despite being confronted by a numerically superior force.