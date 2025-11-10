Mint Explainer | How India's FMCG companies navigated sales after structural GST changes
Suneera Tandon 5 min read 10 Nov 2025, 04:24 pm IST
The implementation of new GST rates disrupted India's FMCG sector in September, affecting sales across personal care and food categories. Companies anticipate a return to normalcy in demand by early November as inventory adjustments are completed.
New Delhi: India’s fast-moving consumer goods sector navigated a challenging second quarter as the implementation of new goods and services tax rates on 22 September disrupted trade channels and led to temporary moderation in sales across key categories such as personal care, oral care, foods and beverages.
