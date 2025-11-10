HUL said 40% of its portfolio—and about half of its SKUs—are now in the 5% GST category. The company made pricing and package weight changes across 1,200 SKUs, fully passing on benefits to consumers. However, this led to a transitory impact on volume growth, especially in its personal care and hair care segments, where over 90% of the portfolio underwent GST-related rate changes. The company reported flat volumes in the September quarter.