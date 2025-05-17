India’s cash-rich makers of staples to shampoos will press ahead with big-ticket acquisitions as they chase high-growth, premium targets to cushion themselves from an overall slowdown in urban consumption.

Dabur India Ltd, Marico Ltd and Emami Ltd will continue to scout for mergers and acquisitions (M&As) that help them enter new categories such as premium personal care and wellness, build a digital-first portfolio, and expand reach in the traditional market, according to their earnings calls.

“If there is a new brand or a new category to be addressed, that is where M&A comes in and supplements our efforts of organic business with inorganic business," Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer at Dabur India, said during the company’s post-earnings call on 7 May.

Large fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) makers built mass-market portfolios of soaps, salt, biscuits, shampoos and more for a broader reach. But new, urban consumers are increasingly buying skin serums, muesli, supplements, pet food and healthy snacks or beverages. Some new brands, especially online, are even gaining market share from incumbents. This shift is happening when demand for mass-market products has remained under pressure due to heightened inflation.

Indian FMCG industry reported an 11% year-on-year value growth in the March quarter, while volumes grew 5.1%, according to data sourced from NielsenIQ. However, rural demand grew four times faster than growth in urban areas, where consumption further decelerated, it said.

Rural demand primarily fuelled deals worth $2.1 billion in 2024, according to Jayakrishnan Pillai, partner at Deloitte India. The consulting firm expects 6-8% growth for the sector in 2025-2026 compared with 5-6% in the previous two years, bolstered by improving urban demand, stable rural consumption, reduction in personal income tax and lower inflation.

“A heightened emphasis on premium products, health and wellness and rural market expansion may serve as primary motivators for strategic acquisitions, while integration of e-commerce and digital advancements could facilitate consolidation within the industry," Pillai said.

Deal hunt

FMCG companies have continued their post-pandemic acquisition blitz. Last week, Dabur outlined a seven-pronged approach as part of a strategy refresh with plans to invest in core brands, expand in premium categories, update its products and aggressively pursue acquisitions to build a “future-fit" portfolio.

The maker of Vatika oils and Real fruit drinks had last year acquired 51% of hair care company Sesa Care Pvt. Ltd, expanding its presence in the ₹900 crore ayurvedic hair oil market. The company cited “substantial revenue and cost synergies" for the deal. In 2022, Dabur acquired a 51% stake in spice maker Badshah Masala for ₹587.52 crore.

The company's M&A approach will focus on new-age health care, wellness foods and premium personal care brands.

“It [target firm] should be revenue accretive to us, which will substantially add to the revenue of the company because growth in general trade is a little subdued," Malhotra said. “The second will be to create a future-fit portfolio, which resonates to the new generation."

Mumbai-based Marico also targets becoming a ‘house of brands’ and acquisitions will be vital to its transformation into a digital FMCG company.

Marico's recent investments include a majority stake in premium skincare brand Just Herbs in 2021, a majority acquisition of plant-based nutrition company Plix, full acquisition of male grooming brand Beardo, and an investment in food brand True Elements. All these are relatively new brands and categories.

“We firmly believe that we are a ‘investor of choice’ given our house of brands. We are on our way to our aspiration of becoming one of the most successful digital FMCG companies," Saugata Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer at Marico, said in an interview with Mint Thursday. “We are open (to acquisitions) provided it is a fit. There are still some portfolio gaps in our digital basket. We think there is enough opportunity in both food and personal care."

The consumer and retail sector deal volume in 2024 rose a modest 13% over a year earlier, but 2025 has seen a few large bets, according to data shared by consulting firm Grant Thornton Bharat.

“Strategic acquisitions dominated the M&A landscape within the consumer segment, with Tata Consumer Products leading the way with its high-profile acquisitions of Capital Foods and Organic India—the two deals collectively accounted for nearly 21% of the M&A deal value, setting the tone for the year," according to a January report by the firm.

Regional, D2C focus

Earlier this year, India’s largest FMCG company Hindustan Unilever Ltd acquired a 90.5% stake in personal care brand Minimalist for ₹2,955 crore, upping its ante in the digital-first personal care space.

HUL’s M&A strategy has been a mix of investments in established as well as new-age brands. HUL acquired Indulekha hair oil for ₹330 crore in 2015 and Horlicks from GlaxoSmithKline for ₹3,045 crore in 2020. More recently, the company's focus has shifted towards premium, online-first brands like Minimalist and wellness and supplements brand Oziva.

The acquisitions are one of the tools HUL uses to grow businesses, Rohit Jawa, chief executive officer at HUL, said during the company's post-earnings call with the media last month.

For instance, the company has good brands and capabilities in foods, but if an opportunity offers a complementary fit with a good commercial case, the company will definitely look at it, said Jawa. HUL is constantly scanning for such opportunities. The key strategy is to continue investing in and growing their market maker (categories identified by HUL as ripe for premiumization) and future core (future trendsetters) segments to drive overall business growth, he said.

Pillai of Deloitte India said growth in M&As is anticipated from both regional brands and direct-to-consumer (D2C) companies. “Regional brands provide immediate scalability and access to local markets, while established D2C companies, particularly those with robust digital and e-commerce capabilities or those operating in rapidly expanding health and wellness sectors, represent appealing targets for acquisition."

Kolkata-based Emami Ltd, known for brands like Zandu balm and Boroplus, said it has cash available and is open to investing in traditional and direct-to-consumer or D2C businesses. Emami’s recent acquisitions include stakes in male grooming, new-age personal care, packaged drinks, and pet care brands.

Greater competition in the market is prompting companies to step up innovation, according to Harsha V. Agarwal, vice chairman and managing director at Emami.

“We are looking for more acquisition opportunities. We are open for smaller acquisitions as well as large ones," he said in an interview with Mint last month. “The opportunity has to be good. Investment is not a constraint for us because we are a debt-free company with a very good PAT (profit after tax) and Ebitda (operating income)."