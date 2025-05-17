FMCG firms have been hunting for deals. Their appetite is only growing bigger
Suneera Tandon 6 min read 17 May 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryDabur India, Marico and Emami will continue to scout for M&As that help them enter new categories such as premium personal care and wellness, build a digital-first portfolio, and expand reach in the traditional market
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s cash-rich makers of staples to shampoos will press ahead with big-ticket acquisitions as they chase high-growth, premium targets to cushion themselves from an overall slowdown in urban consumption.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less