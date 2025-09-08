FMCG distributors push companies for clear guidelines to smooth GST transition

Mumbai: Distributors of fast-moving consumer goods have written to large FMCG companies, asking them to issue clear written guidelines and establish compensation mechanisms (such as credit notes, price protections, or inventory adjustment plans) before the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates kick in on 22 September.

A letter issued by the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) read, “Distributors are currently holding significant stock purchased at the pre-reform GST rates. Unless companies provide a clear mechanism for price adjustment, credit notes or compensation, distributors will suffer financial losses during billing at revised rates post-22nd September. This uncertainty is creating hesitation in further stock purchases, which may disturb the supply chain."

AICPDF represents more than 450,000 lakh distributors that service over 13 million kirana stores across India.

Short-term challenges The government's decision to revamp GST will lead to sharp tax cuts on a range of daily-use items. Hair oil, shampoo, toothpaste, toilet soap bars, toothbrushes and shaving cream will now attract 5% GST, from 18% earlier. Similarly, GST on butter, ghee, cheese, dairy spreads, pre-packaged namkeens, bhujia and mixtures will drop from 12% to 5%.

While this will ultimately benefit consumers through lower prices, companies and distributors and retailers face challenges in the short term, such as managing old stock and ensuring new stock reaches the market on time.

“Retailers will continue to hold inventory purchased at higher GST rates beyond 22 September. Without a structured process to adjust or compensate, retailers will face challenges in competing with new supplies at reduced prices,” AICPDF said. This could lead to stock dumping, forced liquidation, or even disputes between retailers, distributors and companies.

“The objective of the GST reduction is to ensure consumers benefit through lower product prices. However, without a clear, uniform mechanism across trade channels, there is a risk of confusion and consumer distrust. FMCG companies must transparently communicate new MRP implementation timelines, billing adjustments, and mechanisms for a smooth transition so that consumers experience the real benefit,” it added.

‘No favouritsm, please’ AICPDF also sought uniformity in implementation so that traditional trade wasn't disadvantaged by delayed compensation or a lack of clarity while online and modern trade players received preferential treatment.

“Transparent and fair implementation will not only safeguard trade interests but also ensure that the government's intended benefit of GST reforms reaches the consumer effectively and uniformly. Distributors and retailers need timely circulars, FAQs, and training sessions on how to manage pipeline inventory under the revised GST structure,” AICPDF said.

Mint reported earlier that some companies were already devising plans to transition smoothly to the new GST rates. Officials at these companies said they had already started printing new product packaging with updated prices to reflect the reduced taxes. This new stock is expected to hit retail shelves by 22 September, when the revised taxes take effect.

