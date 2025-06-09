India's FMCG divide unbranded products surge in urban, branded holds strong in rural
Summary
Unbranded FMCG volumes rose 6.1% in fiscal 2025, outpacing branded goods in urban markets. Rural markets favored established brands, with a 5.1% growth. New categories like washing liquids and ready-to-cook foods saw significant growth, while cornflakes struggled due to lack of innovation.
New Delhi: Unbranded packaged consumer goods are finding more takers in cities while the countryside takes a fancy to branded goods, a Kantar study found.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story