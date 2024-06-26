Companies
FMCG firms will strategically boost ad spends as demand stabilizes
Varuni Khosla , Suneera Tandon 5 min read 26 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Summary
- In FY24, makers of fast-moving consumer goods reported a 10.2% jump in sales, according to data from market research firm Kantar. Rural markets too reported signs of recovery after growing behind urban markets. Several FMCG firms spotted an uptick in rural demand in Q4.
Makers of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) would be careful with boosting expense on advertising and promotions despite a relatively stable commodity outlook as they wait for stronger signs of demand revival.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less