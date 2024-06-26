FMCG firms will strategically boost ad spends as demand stabilizes

“Ad spends in any year depend upon how raw material costs are. If raw material costs are benign that does leave headroom for companies to increase ad spends as a percentage of sales. However, if the demand scenario is weak beyond a point, increasing ad spend doesn't make sense. So again, this is the function of how the demand is, based on monsoons, based on what the governments, both Union and states, do on the rural stimulus programs, this along with reducing taxation at the lower end of salary tax bracket," said Abneesh Roy, executive director and head of research committee, Nuvama Institutional Equities. "We expect 2-4% price hike across categories starting in the second quarter of the current fiscal. This pricing gives companies headroom to increase ad spends," he said.