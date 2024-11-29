Beauty, wellbeing, mini meal: HUL eyes high-growth segments to boost demand

New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has identified six segments as long-term bets as it plans to drive demand for its brands over the coming years.

These high-growth segments–premium face care, premium hair care, body wash, home care liquids, condiments and mini meals, and wellbeing–contributed ₹7,000 crore in revenue for the company during FY24, HUL said in its ‘capital markets day’ presentation.

The FMCG major expects its addressable markets to double or grow fourfold over the next decade, driven by rising GDP and what it termed “disproportionate FMCG growth.”

The company will focus on transforming its portfolio to “prioritize growth.” This includes core building premium products for future growth and chasing future trends and categories.

The company aims to achieve double-digit earnings per share or EPS growth, on the back of top-line performance and premiumization. Currently, 10 of its brands–Surf Excel, Dove, Vim, Pond’s, Lakme, Lux, Pears, Brooke Bond, Horlicks, and Kissan– sit at the “sweet spot” of premuimization and are positioned for growth in premium categories, it said in the presentation which was uploaded on the exchanges Friday.

The company reported a 2.5% year-on-year jump in fiscal 2024 turnover to ₹59,579 crore. Its profit after tax rose 1.5% to ₹10,114 crore, while volumes grew 2%.

The move comes as the company, ranked among the top for parent Unilever globally, has been making key changes to its business.

Earlier this year, HUL’s parent, the UK-based Unilever Plc., decided to spin off its €7.9-billion ice cream unit by the end of 2025 to focus on its beauty and wellbeing, personal care, homecare, and nutrition businesses.

HUL's ice-cream segment, featuring brands like Kwality Wall’s, Cornetto and Magnum, will be spun off into a separate listed entity, reflecting its strong growth potential and profitability. In July, HUL exited the water purifier business by divesting Pureit in India and also invested in new-age wellbeing brands.

Last December, HUL announced the splitting up of its beauty and personal care business into two separate business units—one dedicated to beauty and well-being and the other to personal care.

Other divisions at HUL include food and refreshments, and home care. It competes with companies such as ITC, Tata Consumer Products, and Nestle India among others.

HUL, with 19 brands generating over ₹1,000 crore annually, operates across 9 million outlets.