Beauty, wellbeing, mini meal: HUL eyes high-growth segments to boost demand

  • HUL expects markets for some categories to double or grow four times over the next decade on the back of growing GDP leading to disproportionate FMCG growth, the company said

Suneera Tandon
Published29 Nov 2024, 02:25 PM IST
HUL will focus on transforming its portfolio to prioritize growth. Image: Pixabay
HUL will focus on transforming its portfolio to prioritize growth. Image: Pixabay

New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has identified six segments as long-term bets as it plans to drive demand for its brands over the coming years. 

These high-growth segments–premium face care, premium hair care, body wash, home care liquids, condiments and mini meals, and wellbeing–contributed 7,000 crore in revenue for the company during FY24, HUL said in its ‘capital markets day’ presentation.

The FMCG major expects its addressable markets to double or grow fourfold over the next decade, driven by rising GDP and what it termed “disproportionate FMCG growth.” 

The company will focus on transforming its portfolio to “prioritize growth.” This includes core building premium products for future growth and chasing future trends and categories.

The company aims to achieve double-digit earnings per share or EPS growth, on the back of top-line performance and premiumization. Currently, 10 of its brands–Surf Excel, Dove, Vim, Pond’s, Lakme, Lux, Pears, Brooke Bond, Horlicks, and Kissan– sit at the “sweet spot” of premuimization and are positioned for growth in premium categories, it said in the presentation which was uploaded on the exchanges Friday.

Also read: How HUL's Rohit Jawa plans to beat India's clock speed

The company reported a 2.5% year-on-year jump in fiscal 2024 turnover to 59,579 crore. Its profit after tax rose 1.5% to  10,114 crore, while volumes grew 2%.

The move comes as the company, ranked among the top for parent Unilever globally, has been making key changes to its business. 

Earlier this year, HUL’s parent, the UK-based Unilever Plc., decided to spin off its €7.9-billion ice cream unit by the end of 2025 to focus on its beauty and wellbeing, personal care, homecare, and nutrition businesses.

HUL's ice-cream segment, featuring brands like Kwality Wall’s, Cornetto and Magnum, will be spun off into a separate listed entity, reflecting its strong growth potential and profitability. In July, HUL exited the water purifier business by divesting Pureit in India and also invested in new-age wellbeing brands.

Last December, HUL announced the splitting up of its beauty and personal care business into two separate business units—one dedicated to beauty and well-being and the other to personal care.

Also Read | HUL: Gradually improving outlook to test investors’ patience

Other divisions at HUL include food and refreshments, and home care. It competes with companies such as ITC, Tata Consumer Products, and Nestle India among others.

HUL, with 19 brands generating over 1,000 crore annually, operates across 9 million outlets. 

Shares of the company were trading at 2,502.65 on the National Stock Exchange on Friday,  up 1.64% from the previous close.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Nov 2024, 02:25 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesBeauty, wellbeing, mini meal: HUL eyes high-growth segments to boost demand

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    128.40
    02:26 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    5.25 (4.26%)

    Adani Power share price

    562.30
    02:26 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    2.1 (0.37%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.05
    02:26 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    1.6 (1.12%)

    Tata Motors share price

    788.40
    02:26 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    8.55 (1.1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,032.05
    02:17 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    63.6 (6.57%)

    Praj Industries share price

    838.35
    02:21 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    42.45 (5.33%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    565.15
    02:21 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    13.7 (2.48%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,952.00
    02:21 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    55.55 (1.13%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    904.55
    02:21 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -82.4 (-8.35%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    352.35
    02:21 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -21.25 (-5.69%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    764.95
    02:20 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -31.6 (-3.97%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,051.20
    02:20 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -42.95 (-3.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    Piramal Pharma share price

    265.40
    02:20 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    19.8 (8.06%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,032.05
    02:17 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    63.6 (6.57%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price

    239.70
    02:21 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    12.15 (5.34%)

    Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price

    224.80
    02:21 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    11.4 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,355.00-180.00
      Chennai
      77,361.00-180.00
      Delhi
      77,513.00-180.00
      Kolkata
      77,365.00-180.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.