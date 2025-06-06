For FMCG Inc., the holy grail of volume growth is in sight
Suneera Tandon 5 min read 06 Jun 2025, 05:40 AM IST
Summary
FMCG companies are shifting focus from price hikes to volume-driven growth due to falling input costs, particularly palm oil. Recent customs duty reductions on edible oils are anticipated to improve profit margins and encourage investment in consumer promotions.
New Delhi: A surge in sales may be around the corner for some of India's leading packaged consumer goods makers, as cheaper inputs and lower import duties craft a perfect recipe for their next stage of growth.
