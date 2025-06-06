For FMCG Inc., the holy grail of volume growth is in sight

“Crude palm oil prices have softened, but some of our other raw materials are still relatively high," said Sunil Agarwal, co-founder and chairman of Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), a maker of moisturizers, face wash, and sunscreen. "Overall, the cost environment looks stable for now, and we don’t expect major inflation in the near term—unless there are unexpected global changes. This stability allows us to shift focus from pricing to driving stronger volume growth in FY26," Agarwal added.