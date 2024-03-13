FMCG longs for rural revival to get into fast-moving lane
SummaryA rural slowdown is dragging down the demand outlook in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. But companies are hopeful of a turnaround later this year.
Spending in rural India has failed to revive for months, burdened by high inflation, a poor monsoon season, and subdued growth in wages. That’s making companies in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector lose their sleep: they rely on rural demand for 30-50% of their sales. Analysts monitoring the segment are also sounding the alarm, with NielsenIQ predicting a growth of 4.5-6.5% in value terms in 2024, sharply weaker than 9.3% in 2023.