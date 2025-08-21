Indian consumers snap up new FMCG categories as companies expand reach

Mumbai: Consumers across rural and urban India are increasingly experimenting with newer fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) formats, ranging from fabric softeners and washing liquids to sauces, instant noodles, juices, and Western-style snacks.

According to data from Worldpanel by Numerator (Kantar), household consumption across these categories increased significantly between 2021 and 2025, driven by a combination of buyers' aspirations and company efforts to make such products widely available.

Per the household survey, the use for fabric softeners among rural elite households increased from 11% to 20% between 2021 and 2025, while for washing liquids, the number rose from 7% to 15%.

Among the rural masses, the penetration of instant noodles increased from 43% to 64%, and western snacks grew from 41% to 66%. Worldpanel measures household penetration as products used by a household over the previous 12-month period.

The urban affluent consuming class, which constitutes about 3% of Indian households and accounts for 5% of FMCG value (or ₹36,000 crore), remains largely driven by the need for convenience and a desire for premium experiences, buying into categories such as instant coffee, frozen foods, oats, washing liquids, and air fresheners.

The report defined multiple household clusters in India, including the affluent class with household incomes over ₹40 lakh, the urban middle class with incomes between ₹10 lakh and ₹40 lakh, and the masses. Within the rural segment, it classified households as rural elite and rural masses, which make up 65% of all households in India.

The top affluent households spend approximately ₹38,000 per year (per household) on FMCG. For instance, the penetration of washing liquids among such consumers grew from 31% to 58% between 2021 and 2025, while the penetration of air fresheners among such consumers grew from 15% to 28%.

These households typically prefer premium products even when buying essentials such as tea, toothpaste, or soap.

The urban middle class, which accounts for 20% of Indian households, spends an annual average of ₹30,000 on FMCG. These households typically upgrade to new formats, switching from products like bar soap to body wash and from standard to premium liquid detergents. For instance, the penetration of body wash among these households increased from 2% to 6% between 2021 and 2025, while that of premium detergent went up from 42% to 58%.

The masses, who make up 12% of Indian households with an annual FMCG spend of ₹23,000 per household, are cautious adopters of categories like green tea, health biscuits, and ready-to-cook mixes. The penetration of ready-to-cook mixes among such consumers grew significantly from 22% in 2021 to 88% in 2025, while that of health biscuits remained flat.

To be sure, a lot of this is driven by small packs, meaning more consumers are willing to experiment with such categories when they are offered at more affordable price points.

“These are all indulgent categories—fabric softeners or washing liquids, etc. Clearly, in the four-year period we are seeing a significant increase in penetration, and this is among the elite rural households—they are going beyond essentials. However, categories like salty snacks and juices are seeing a sharp increase in trials within the rural masses and lower socio-economic class,” K Ramakrishnan, MD, South Asia, Worldpanel by Numerator said in an interview with Mint.

Rural consumers mostly stick to essentials, relying on the smallest pack sizes. However, they are turning aspirational.

Premium push While India’s fast-moving consumer goods market has long been dominated by mass-market goods, more companies have stepped up premiumization efforts.

This is especially true in categories such as detergents, personal care and beauty products, and packaged foods.

“In laundry care, we pioneered the liquid detergent category with Ezee, much like soaps were decades ago. The category is now growing at strong double-digit rates, and GCPL (Godrej Consumer Products) is outpacing this growth. For example, Godrej Fab, launched just 15 months ago at a disruptive price of ₹99 (per 950 ml pack)—not as a discounting tactic, but as the right price to help consumers upgrade from powders to liquids,” said Krishna Khatwani, head of sales (India), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

GCPL said it drives category development by democratizing access and offering relevant formats across price points; this helps increase product penetration. "For both home insecticide and laundry portfolio - we operate in different products and price points. This allows us to be relevant across different consumer need states and aid in their consumption,” Khatwani added.

Worldpanel’s Ramakrishnan said a large part of this growth in penetration is led by companies investing in building these categories. This is despite growing competition from new-age, direct-to-consumer brands. “These are all market creation categories. A lot of it is driven by affordable packs,” he added.

Meanwhile, packaged food company Nestlé India has seen household consumption of instant coffee go up significantly over the last decade. Its flagship coffee brand—Nescafe brought in more than 43 million households into the coffee category in the last decade by expanding its reach both at the top and at the bottom. In fiscal 2025—Nescafe strengthened its leadership position by gaining market share and bringing more than 5.1 million households into the coffee category, per the company’s FY25 annual report.

In a recent interview, Mint Srinandan Sundaram, executive director of home care at HUL, said liquid detergents are the fastest-growing segment within the laundry market. The company sells brands such as Surf Excel and Wheel.

“Liquids (detergent) growth is upwards of four times than the rest of the category. The contribution of liquids, overall in the market, is accelerating. But at this point it would be around 10%,” he said.

According to a company presentation in November, household penetration of Surf Excel liquids quadrupled between calendar years 2019 and 2023, while the turnover tripled.

Ramakrishnan said there is a clear willingness among consumers to experiment. “Even in tight market conditions, consumers are willing to experiment, provided you give them a format or a packaging at a price point that merits trial,” he said.

The report comes amid greater pressure on large consumer packaged goods (CPG) players that are navigating both a weak consumer demand as well as fierce competition from new-age brands. Such brands have also created new demand spaces for consumers by tapping niche trends.